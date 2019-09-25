Hillary Clinton: President Trump ‘Betrayed Our Country’ and ‘Is a Clear and Present Danger’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton voiced her unequivocal support of impeachment, declaring on Wednesday that President Trump has “betrayed our country” and is a “clear and present danger.”

“The president of the United States has betrayed our country,” Clinton claimed in a tweet. “That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.”

“He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free,” she continued. “I support impeachment”:

Clinton’s declaration follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry into the president – spurred, in part, from a whistleblower complaint – and coincides with the release of the unredacted text of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Zelensky. The transcript of the call did not provide the smoking gun hoped for by Democrats – READ MORE