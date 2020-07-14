Hillary Clinton on ‘Daily Show’: Americans should ‘be ready’ if Trump won’t ‘go quietly’ after election

Hillary Clinton appeared as a guest on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” where host Trevor Noah asked the former secretary of state about the potential changing of powers at the White House after November’s election.

The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared virtually for an interview on what Noah has been calling “The Daily Social Distancing Show” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their friendly interview quickly turned to the topic of voter suppression, with Clinton taking a jab at Republican leaders, alleging they’re trying to stifle votes from people they believe will vote blue in November.

“Republicans have two prongs to their strategy to try to win,” she explained. “The first is to try to prevent as many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting. So make the lines really long where young people vote or African-Americans vote or Hispanics vote. Try to make vote-by-mail as difficult as possible. Claim it’s fraudulent when indeed it’s not. In fact, that’s how Donald Trump votes and everybody who knows about vote-by-mail understands that.”

With that, Noah asked if she believes President Trump, who has repeatedly said in the past that voter fraud is an issue with voting by mail, will attempt to use the vast number of Americans likely to vote by mail in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to delegitimize the election and refuse to yield power in the event he loses.

“I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. We have to be ready for that,” she cautioned. “But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses that point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim. There isn’t that problem.”

Clinton added: “All the games that are played and all the photo IDs and any kind of restriction that can be imposed to try to keep the vote down in places that aren’t going to vote for Republicans, that’s the real danger to the integrity of our election. That combined with misinformation and disinformation and all the online shenanigans that we saw in 2016.” – READ MORE

