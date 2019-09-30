Hillary Clinton On Biden Touching Girls And Women: ‘Get Over It’

Last week, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shrugged off concerns regarding former Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent inappropriate touching of women and girls. “Get over it,” Mrs. Clinton told PEOPLE magazine during a joint-interview with daughter Chelsea, in which she also stressed the importance of removing President Donald Trump from office.

When PEOPLE raised questions about Biden’s suspect moments with females on the campaign trail, Hillary was quick to jump in, the magazine outlined.

“For goodness’ sake, I’m sorry, I have to jump in because I’ve heard a little bit about that,” Hillary said. “I mean, I don’t think that the Twitterverse is the American electorate, but there are lots of vocal voices that say all kinds of things.”

“This man (Trump) must be defeated. People who are putting themselves forward, which believe me, is a really difficult process to undergo, should be judged on the totality of their lives and their service,” Hillary said.

“We can pick apart anybody,” the former Secretary of State reiterated. “I mean, that’s a great spectator sport. But this man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States. So get over it.” – READ MORE