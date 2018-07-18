Hillary Clinton: ‘Now we know’ which team Trump plays for

Hillary Clinton said “now we know” what team President Trump plays for, following his joint press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton had asked Trump in a Sunday tweet “which team he plays for.”

After the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, Clinton said she had her answer.

The summit came just three days after Mueller handed down indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers for their alleged roles in hacking the Democratic servers during the 2016 election campaign. – READ MORE

