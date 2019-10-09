Hillary Clinton: ‘No Evidence’ that Joe, Hunter Biden ‘Did Anything Wrong’ (VIDEO)

Appearing Tuesday on PBS NewsHour, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, against allegations of corruption in China and Ukraine, claiming there is “no evidence” that the pair “did anything wrong.”

A transcript is as follows: JUDY WOODRUFF: Former Vice President Joe Biden clearly a part of . His name came up during call. Whether he did or didn’t do anything wrong — and there’s no proof that he did — President Trump keeps bringing that up, is there an optical problem for Joe Biden because he son was in a position to be making a lot of money from a company that was in a foreign country?

HILLARY CLINTON: You know, Judy, this is the goal of the Trump strategy: It is to raise questions. There is no evidence that either one of them did anything wrong. Could there be a question of judgment about his son? Well, that’s fair game. But there is absolutely no evidence, and there will not be any evidence, that Joe Biden did anything wrong. Enough with these wild unfounded conspiracy theories. Using the help of foreign governments to interfere in our election and to undermine people who have been in the public eye for a long time and I hope the American people reject this, as they should. – READ MORE