Hillary Clinton muses about 2020 ‘rematch’ against Trump: ‘I can beat him again’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton could beat President Trump “again” if she decides to run for president in 2020, the former secretary of state said Tuesday in an interview.

Clinton appeared on PBS News Hour and was asked about Trump’s antagonistic attitude toward her after he goaded Clinton to run for the White House again. She called him “obsessed” for mocking her email scandal and said she could beat Trump in an electoral rematch, if she ever decided to jump back in.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” she said. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional or both.

"So maybe there does need to be a rematch," Clinton added. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation."