Hillary Clinton: Large Portion of U.S. ‘Uneasy,’ ‘Angry’ About Women Seeking Power (VIDEO)

This week in Australia during an interview with Julia Gillard, Australia’s first female prime minister, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said there was still “a very large proportion of the population” that she said was uneasy with women in positions of leadership.

Clinton said, “There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership, and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks.” – READ MORE

