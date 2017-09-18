True Pundit

Hillary Clinton just floated the possibility of contesting the 2016 election

Posted on
In interviews over the last week surrounding the release of her 2016 memoir “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton has been hugely critical of President Donald Trump. She’s suggested he is a misogynist and said repeatedly that she fears for the country with Trump in charge.

But in an interview Monday with NPR’s Terry Gross, Clinton raised that critique up a notch — not only questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency but refusing to rule out the possibility of contesting the results if Russian collusion is proven by special counsel Bob Mueller.

Gross: I want to get back to the question, would you completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now?

Clinton: No. I would not. I would say –

Gross: You’re not going to rule it out?

Clinton: No, I wouldn’t rule it out. – READ MORE

  • Trickster

    Hey Hillary if they haven’t found any collusion yet they won’t, and you should shut the hell up. Trump has got the goods on you with the Clinton Foundation, and he’ll be arresting you soon.

  • A_V

    She knows indictments are coming, she’ll claim any charges brought are all in retaliation…

  • Dot L

    I feel sorry for her because she keeps replaying the same mistakes over and over and hasn’t learned. Just apologize and stay away from politics.
    On NPR she said this…….And in my chapter on Russia I try to explain what we knew before the election and how we tried to sound the alarm. I had the leaders of my campaign going to the press and saying, “Look, Watergate was a physical break-in. This was a cyberattack, to steal information, to weaponize it.” So we knew before the election that the Russians were playing hard and we knew from what we heard —
    OOOPS..DID YOU LET THIS SLIP?
    You told Susan Page at USA Today that you believe that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians. What leads you to believe that?
    I was careful with that. I said we know they communicated. We know they tried to hide all of the communications — both phone calls and meetings. We know that they took advantage of very well-timed Russian activities. We know that they had a very clear line of communication that was set up, that, in fact, after the election, the Trump people wanted to continue — and not in the sight of our intelligence providers. OH REALLY?? AND HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT HILLARY? This is truly a great time in America. We get to clean up our political systems on both sides of the aisle. The Dems and GOP need to smarten up and clean house. They know who won’t be running for re-election and we know who won’t be re-elected.

  • Conservative Geek

    Does she realize just how much MORE she’ll lose by when the voter fraud investigation is over? Stupid bitch.
    She is to Phucking Delusional as what Sir Issac Newton was to science. She is a black hole of stupid.

  • keymanjim

    I seem to remember some drunken lush saying that questioning the outcome of the election is a threat to our democracy.
    Anybody remember who that was?

  • Ernest Pearson

    She lost, that Jezebel needs to move on. We don’t want a lying, thieving murderer in the WH.

  • Mike
  • plagar3

    I thought we did this already Hillary…remember the lawsuits after the election and the elector drama. You probably just forgot with your dementia an all…

  • Ernest Pearson

  • S. Juliette

    It’s not dementia, it’s Xanax and booze.

  • Ernest Pearson

  • Ernest Pearson

    I truly believe Hillary colluded with the Russians, not President Trump!

  • Ernest Pearson

    That proves she is guilty! The guilty always scream the loudest especially when they get caught.