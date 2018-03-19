Hillary Clinton Is Sorry You ‘Misunderstood’ Her Quip About Husbands Forcing Wives To Vote Trump

Hillary Clinton said, in a Facebook post Sunday, that she’s “sorry” if American women “misinterpreted” a quip she made during an interview in India, suggesting that women only voted for Donald Trump because their husbands, sons, and other men in their lives told them to.

“I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted. I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody,” Clinton wrote.

The wording is key; Clinton isn’t actually sorry for what she said. She’s sorry for how insulted you were by it (but that’s definitely your fault). She also claims her quote about women was said “in passing,” and not as a response to a question from the event’s moderator. – READ MORE

