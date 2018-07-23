True Pundit

Hillary Clinton — in a ‘hospital gown’? — bashes President Trump at #Ozyfest2018

Hillary Clinton bashed President Donald Trump during an appearance at Ozyfest on Saturday, “a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.”

Saturday in the park with Hillary Clinton turned out to be a chance to listen to the former Democratic presidential nominee take aim, once again, at President Donald Trump.

Clinton’s appearance in New York City’s Central Park came during OZY Fest 2018, a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.

In a live discussion in the park’s Rumsey Playfield, Clinton sat down with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs and founder of Emerson Collective, a nonprofit advocate of liberal causes that led the event, Business Insider reported.

“We have decades and decades of proof that absorbing immigrants, creating opportunities … and opening the doors has been to our advantage. And to those who want to turn the clock back on that and say somehow that it has hurt America, then they’re not walking around with their eyes open.”

Clinton then gave her thoughts on last Monday’s Helsinki summit, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation for appearing to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusions that high-level Russian officials meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

“Why didn’t he stand up for our country?” Clinton asked. “In this case it doesn’t seem like our president cares. He’s trying to be friends with Putin for reasons we are all trying to figure out.” – READ MORE

