Hillary Clinton: If GOP Senators Don’t Convict, It Proves That the Jury ‘Includes His Co-Conspirators’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent a warning to Republican senators ahead of the first day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump concluding that they — the jurors — will prove that they are “his co-conspirators” if they do not ultimately side with Democrats and convict him.

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” Clinton said on Wednesday. “It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators”:

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Clinton also retweeted a video of the deceptively edited video presented by lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who promised to impeach Trump before the former president formally took office and, notably, objected to the certification of the 2016 election results in 2017.- READ MORE

