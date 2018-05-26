True Pundit

Hillary Clinton: I’d Like To Be the CEO of Facebook

After decades in the political realm, including two presidential campaigns, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has repeatedly proclaimed her desire to remain an active voice in American politics.

As she looks to a future in the private sector, many supporters and critics alike have speculated about what her next role could be. She recently offered one possible option during a question-and-answer session at Harvard University.

Clinton was at the Massachusetts college on Friday to accept the Radcliffe Award. During the ceremony, state Attorney General Maura Healey asked her which company she would most want to lead as chief executive officer.

“Facebook,” she replied after a brief pause.

The former first lady and U.S. senator went on to explain her reasoning.

“I just want to add, it’s the biggest news platform in the world,” she said.

Clinton acknowledged that there is plenty of valuable and informative journalism outside of the social media platform, but noted that Facebook is simply where the majority of news consumers congregate.

“I mean, we can listen to really brilliant, experienced writers like David Ignatius and we can try to keep up with the news, but most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook,” she said. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton: I'd Like To Be the CEO of Facebook

