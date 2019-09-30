Hillary Clinton: I Refuse To Believe Donald Trump Will Be Re-Elected

Hillary Clinton gave an exclusive interview to “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sunday, setting the stage, it seems, for a larger role in the upcoming 2020 presidential campaign, and positioning herself as a foil to President Donald Trump’s re-election.

According to her chat with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley, Clinton is still sore over her loss to Trump (who knew?) and the failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee firmly believes that Trump won’t be re-elected.

“What happens if another four years of the Trump Administration?” Pauley then asked, suggesting that Trump could be re-elected and that the President retains a firm base of support even though Congressional Democrats are conducting an impeachment inquiry.

Clinton, it turns out, refuses to believe that’s even a possibility.

“I don’t accept that or believe that will happen,” she responded. “I believe there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again.” – READ MORE