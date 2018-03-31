Hillary Clinton: I Am a ‘Rorschach Test’ for Women Worldwide

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton believes her experience in politics serves as a model for women around the world.

“I have often thought that I am a kind of a Rorschach test for people who are trying to make sense, not just of me personally, but of women’s roles and women’s expanded opportunities, in not only America but around the world,” she said during a paid college speech at Rutgers University.

Clinton expressed disappointment that she was no longer seen as an individual because she had been in the public spotlight for 25 years.

She pointed out that she was “the first woman of my generation” as First Lady who actually had a law degree before going to the White House with her husband, which brought about “assumptions and caricatures.” She also pointed to her “monumental” role in working for health care reform as First Lady. – READ MORE

