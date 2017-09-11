True Pundit

Hillary Clinton Had No Concession Speech, Blames Loss On ‘White People’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she didn’t prepare a concession speech for 2016 presidential election.

“I had not drafted a concession speech. I’d been working on a victory speech,” she told Jane Pauley in a interview that aired Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning.

“I felt like I had let everybody down.”

WATCH:

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    bahahahahahaha I can’t believe she was stupid enough to let people know “someone” had guaranteed her the election, and therefore she didn’t need no stinking concession speech!

  • Virginia Panko

    Hillary’s lies were a major reason for her loss. She continued to lie in this Interview as to the reasons for her loss. Benghazi, the Overthrow of Leaders of Governments, Arming and funding ISIS and AlQaeda in Syria resulting in the deaths of over 500,000 innocent Syrian people were also reasons for her loss. Deleting of over 30,000 Emails that she held back from Congress for over a year and then Bleachbitting the rest to Conceal her Crimes was Major to her loss. Her Pay to Play Scheme and her Money Laundering Clinton Foundation that voters knew about for years also contributed. Then for Voters who knew her track record from Mena Arkansas she was doomed befor she started. We didn’t need the WikiLeaks. We had enough. The Russian Interference was Concoted by Hillary and her Campaign to take Voters minds off of the WikiLeaks