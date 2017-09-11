Hillary Clinton Had No Concession Speech, Blames Loss On ‘White People’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she didn’t prepare a concession speech for 2016 presidential election.

“I had not drafted a concession speech. I’d been working on a victory speech,” she told Jane Pauley in a interview that aired Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I felt like I had let everybody down.”

WATCH: