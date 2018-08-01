True Pundit

HILLARY CLINTON GETS INVOLVED IN THE MIDTERMS IN A MAJOR WAY

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now getting involved in the 2018 midterms, putting money into races across the country.

Clinton reportedly made the maximum donation of $5,000 to 19 different Democratic candidates running in 2018. She made the donations through the group “Onward Together.”

In an appearance in March, she speculated that people voted for Trump because they “didn’t like black people getting rights.” – READ MORE

Last night, several Twitter users noticed that Hillary Clinton opened her direct messages.

Armed with the knowledge, hundreds of Twitter users asked Clinton their burning questions – READ MORE

