Hillary Clinton Gets a Lashing from Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Step Down from Your Throne’

The last thing members of the Democratic Party need right now is perhaps their most appealing candidate — to moderate voters, that is — engaged in a head-to-head knockdown, drag-out fight with the party’s former nominee and potential upcoming candidate.

But that’s just what they have on their hands with the current blood match between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

.@HillaryClinton, your foreign policy was a disaster for our country and the world. It’s time for you to acknowledge the damage you have caused and step down from your throne. https://t.co/2cWI54lf6Y pic.twitter.com/h2fl7ox0Rv — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 22, 2019

Clinton started the current fight last week in a podcast interview with former Obama staffer David Plouffe.

She made the bizarre, completely unproven, and counterfactual claims that Gabbard is “a Russian asset,” that Gabbard is “a favorite of the Russians,” and that the Russians are “grooming her to be the third-party candidate” in the 2020 presidential election.

Apparently not satisfied with having her similar charges against President Donald Trump debunked by former special counsel Robert Mueller and now looking like a laughingstock, Clinton has doubled down — this time attacking a very telegenic combat veteran and young leader of her own party.