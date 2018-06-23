Hillary Clinton: Fundamental rights are ‘under assault like never before’

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday slammed President Trump for his “zero tolerance” policy that separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that fundamental rights “are under assault like never before.”

Clinton made the statement while speaking during a special visit to Dublin. In a speech that ranged from topics such as democracy to Russia, Clinton said that the fight has just begun when it comes to addressing Trump’s policies at the border, according to independent.ie.

“We are living through an era when fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts and reason are under assault like never before. As we have been painfully reminded in my own country, the consequences are severe,” Clinton said.

She added that “over the last few weeks, Americans from every political background, ideology and walk of life watched, heartbroken, as immigrant families were ripped apart, and immigrant children were treated cruelly as political pawns.” – READ MORE

