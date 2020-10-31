Hillary Clinton: Four More Years Of Trump Would Literally ‘Make Me Sick To My Stomach’

Hillary Clinton admits the very idea of a victory for President Trump on Election Day makes her literally “sick to my stomach.”

Clinton, the former Secretary of State who lost to Trump in embarrassing fashion in 2016, said the notion that he could win again is nauseating.

“I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so let’s just preface it by that,” Clinton said in a podcast on the New York Times network with journalist Kara Swisher.

“Well, because it makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on.”- READ MORE

