Hillary Clinton fires back at IG report finding James Comey used private email for FBI business
Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the report that former FBI Director James Comey used his personal Gmail account to conduct FBI business.
But my emails. https://t.co/G7TIWDEG0p
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 14, 2018
According to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz‘s report, which dropped earlier today, Comey conducted “unclassified FBI business,” using personal email. – READ MORE
