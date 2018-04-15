Hillary Clinton Fantasizes About Her ‘Instrumental’ Role in Irish Peace Process… Again

It’s hard to believe, but Clinton is once again replaying her make-believe claim that she played an important role in the Irish peace process.

By all accounts, (except her own) Hillary was a by-stander who accompanied her husband to Ireland — as any first lady would. But unlike her predecessors, Hillary had fanciful delusions about her own relevance and importance in the historical Irish peace process.

The particular lines of lies about Ireland started during her 2008 presidential campaign when Clinton told National Public Radio that she played an “instrumental” role in ending the century’s old “Troubles” between the Irish Catholics and Protestants in order to shore up her involvement in something — anything — outside of domestic policy.

We exposed her growing embellishments in several columns in 2007 and 2008 and showed that it was only Bill and Hillary who believed that she had anything to do with the peace process — and they didn’t recall it when they wrote their multi-million dollar memoirs.

Even the Obama campaign vehemently denied that she had any role whatsoever. After that, she laid low for a while.

But now she’s on the loose again. In an interview at the all-women’s club, The Wing, on April 3, Hillary gratuitously threw in this line:

“I was involved in the Irish peace process and the Good Friday Accord.” – READ MORE

