Hillary Clinton Dings Facebook For Allowing Trump To Publish ‘Outright Lies’ And ‘Propaganda’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized Facebook Tuesday for supposedly allowing President Donald Trump to publish what she called “fake endorsements.”

Clinton dinged the social media company at George Washington University for providing the president with a platform to spread his “propaganda efforts.” Facebook has a lot of explaining to do, she told an audience Tuesday at the “In Defense of American Democracy” forum, according to The Daily Beast.

“The Trump campaign is already spending hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars on Facebook each week to spread fake endorsements and outright lies about Democrats,” she added, without providing evidence.

Clinton added: “They have been doing this since after the 2017 inauguration, but it’s getting at an even higher velocity now … And even though these posts violate Facebook’s stated Terms of Service, they’re still up. Facebook is still paid for them.”

It’s not clear what examples she was referring to, but reports from August show that Facebook pulled a Trump ad for violating policies that prohibit “content that asserts or implies personal attributes,” including “direct or indirect assertions or implications” about traits such as race, ethnicity and gender.