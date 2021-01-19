Hillary Clinton: Conservatives Can ‘Begin The Healing’ By Admitting Biden Will Become ‘Duly Elected President’

On Tuesday, failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that the GOP and conservatives can “begin the healing and unifying process” by admitting that Joe Biden “was duly elected president in a free and fair election.”

Clinton wrote on Twitter, “Here’s how elected Republicans and conservative media can begin the healing and unifying process: Accurately state that Joe Biden was duly elected president in a free and fair election.”

Here’s how elected Republicans and conservative media can begin the healing and unifying process: Accurately state that Joe Biden was duly elected president in a free and fair election. Urge Trump supporters to refrain from further violence. For a start. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2021

“Urge Trump supporters to refrain from further violence. For a start,” she added.

Clinton’s comments come as Democrats continue to push another attempt to impeachment President Trump.

Accusing the President of inciting the Capitol Hill riots last week, Democrat leaders plan to meet on Wednesday to consider articles of impeachment.- READ MORE

