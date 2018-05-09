Hillary Clinton Claims ‘There Are Tens of Millions of People Who Haven’t Moved on’ From 2016 (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confessed Monday that she was still processing her 2016 presidential election loss and asserted she wasn’t alone in doing so.

Clinton sat down for an interview with Hilary Barry of “Seven Sharp,” a nationally televised current affairs program in New Zealand, while visiting the country to promote her memoir, What Happened.

Barry began the interview by discussing Clinton’s recent meeting with Jacinda Ardern, the newly installed female prime minister of New Zealand, before moving on to rehash the 2016 presidential election.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1