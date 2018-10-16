Hillary Clinton Claims She Played ‘No Role’ in ‘Criticizing the Character’ of Lewinsky: Here’s What She Really Said

During an interview with CBS News, Clinton addressed her complicated position between standing by her husband and believing women in the wake of the #MeToo movement and the hearings between Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Clinton told reporter Tony Dokoupil that she played “no role” in criticizing the women who allege sexual misconduct.

Although Clinton claims she did nothing to criticize the character of the woman who accused the former president of sexual assault, there are at least two documentedincidents between Clinton and her husband’s accusers.

Clinton “gave the greenlight” for an investigator to “impugn” the character of Ginnifer Flowers “until she is destroyed beyond all recognition.”

Clinton called Monica Lewinsky a “narcissistic loony toon.” This was said in private in 1998 but made public when Clinton’s friend Diane Blair’s personal journal was released upon her death in 2000. – READ MORE