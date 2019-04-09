Hillary Clinton Claims ‘Make America Great Again’ Is a ‘White Nationalist Slogan’

The loser of the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton, said Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is a “white nationalist slogan.”

Clinton posted her proclamation to Twitter on Tuesday together with a link to a Huffington Post story claiming that “far-right extremists” have adopted Trump’s red campaign hat.

Along with the story, Clinton insisted that “The white nationalists certainly believe ‘MAGA’ is a white nationalist slogan.”

The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/Pp8Z7hBFRc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2019

The Huffington Post story linked insists that the president’s slogan is “transcending” American politics and becoming a “symbol” for “white nationalists” across the world. – READ MORE