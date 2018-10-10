Hillary Clinton: ‘Civility Can Start Again’ if Democrats Win House and/or Senate (VIDEO)

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that it’s impossible to be civil with a party “that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.”

Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

She continued that if Democrats win back one or both chambers of Congress, "that's when civility can start again."

During an interview at the Atlantic Festival, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election — an “attack” by a foreign power — to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Clinton addressed a variety of topics in her on-stage interview with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, recycling a handful of excuses for her loss and accusing President Trump of embracing “white nationalism.” She also seemed to accuse the Trump campaign of taking part in an international “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” to alter election results — a conspiracy that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s own year-long investigation has found no proof of.

“What we know now is incredibly troubling … we have been attacked by a foreign power and have done nothing,” she said.

"What we know now is incredibly troubling … we have been attacked by a foreign power and have done nothing," she said.

"It would be like — I can't even imagine — I mean, it's a horrible example, but after 9/11, [if] George W. Bush said, 'Well, I don't have time to meet. I don't have time to worry about this. It was terrible. We feel sorry about it. We'll rebuild New York and the Pentagon, but we're not going to worry about it.' Well at a certain point, that's what this is turning into. The evidence continues to accumulate," Clinton added.