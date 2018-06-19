Hillary Clinton cites another Bible quote to fight Trump on immigration

Clinton also took a swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who, on Thursday, cited the Bible to defend the border policy, and added that recent criticisms were not “fair or logical and some are contrary to law.”

“I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” Sessions said. “Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

Clinton said that “those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenet of Christianity.”

“I’ve studied the bible, both the Old and the New Testament,” the 2016 presidential candidate said. “What is being done using the name of religion is contrary to everything I was ever taught.”

She invoked her own quote from the Bible — Matthew 19:14 — in response, saying that “Jesus said suffer the little children unto me. He did not say let the children suffer.” – READ MORE

