Hillary Clinton Celebrates Impeachment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

Hillary Clinton on Thursday reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) instructing House Democrats to move forward by drafting articles of impeachment, remarking, “no one is above the law.”

“In the United States of America, no one is above the law,” Clinton wrote following Pelosi’s impeachment announcement:

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019

Many on social media mocked Clinton’s stance, given her status of mishandling classified information and getting away with it relatively unscathed.

Her remarks come as no surprise, as she has publicly cheered the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts from the sidelines in recent weeks – READ MORE