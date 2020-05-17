Hillary Clinton Calls Michigan Lockdown Protests ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

Put a sock in it, witch.

First of all, armed men did not “storm” the capitol, nor did they threaten anyone. The threats appeared on social media from trolls and probably a few Democrats who wanted to protesters to look bad.

Secondly, the legislature wasn’t in session, so how could the protesters “disrupt” anything? Democratic lawmakers wanted to make a political point of their own by claiming that people with guns, by themselves, constituted a threat to democracy. So they adjourned the session out of “fear” for their safety. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --