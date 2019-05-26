Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,’ claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist trash’

Hillary Clinton hasn’t announced a 2020 run for the White House but remarks she delivered in Houston may have sounded like a campaign speech to some listeners.

Clinton launched a fiery attack Friday against President Trump, claiming the president tweeted a disputed video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because he was “running scared.”

“Just look at what’s happened in the last 24 hours,” she said. “The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared.”

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee made the remarks at a gathering of the Harris County Democratic Party.


