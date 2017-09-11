Hillary Clinton: Biggest mistakes were the email server and Wall Street speeches

FOLLOW US!



Hillary Clinton acknowledges two of her biggest errors that led to her downfall in the 2016 election may have been the setup and use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and the high-dollar speeches she made to several financial firms.

In her upcoming book, Clinton concedes that it was “a mistake” to deliver high-dollar speeches to Wall Street firms following her tenure at the State Department, contributing to an out-of-touch image that dogged her throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Just because many former government officials have been paid large fees to give speeches, I shouldn’t have assumed it would be okay for me to do it,” Clinton wrote, according to Bloomberg News. “Especially after the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, I should have realized it would be bad ‘optics’ and stayed away from anything having to do with Wall Street. I didn’t. That’s on me.”

“The most important of the mistakes I made was using personal email,” she told CBS’s Jane Pauley.