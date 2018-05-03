True Pundit

Hillary Clinton: Being a Capitalist ‘Probably’ Hurt Me Because So Many Democrats Are Socialists (VIDEO)

Posted on
Wednesday at the Shared Value Leadership Summit in New York City, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said being a capitalist “probably” hurt her with Democratic base voters who identify as socialists during the 2016 presidential election.” – READ MORE

