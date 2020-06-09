Hillary Clinton Attacks Trump, Calls President A ‘Failure,’ Calls Protest Response A ‘Horrifying Use Of Presidential Power’

Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lashed out at President Donald Trump Saturday in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, calling Trump a “failure,” accusing the president of abusing his power, and suggesting that Trump voters have no “beating heart” or “working mind.”

Clinton has confined her criticism of Trump to social media over the last several weeks, becoming particularly vocal after the Park Police in Washington, D.C., cleared the streets in front of the White House so that Trump could walk across the street and speak in front of the historic St. John’s Church.

“Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them, For a photo op,” Clinton claimed on Twitter. “This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote.”

She also published a lengthy post on the open-source platform, Medium, late last week, giving her thoughts on systemic racism and “white privilege.”

Clinton echoed her comments, critical of the president, in a “catch up” discussion with the L.A. Times, ostensibly focused on her Hulu documentary, “Hillary.” Excerpts of the interview were published Saturday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --