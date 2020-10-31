Hillary Clinton Announces She’s Joining Group That Delivered Victory to Trump: The Electoral College

It has been a long, hard road for Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and New York senator, since being bested by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But she has not given up on her quest for revenge, or her obsession with the man who defeated her. And to that end she has joined the Electoral College, Clinton announced during an interview on SiriusXM Progress.

The Electoral College, of course, is what many Democrats have been complaining about since her defeat after she won the popular vote but was done in by the electoral vote.

She has been added to the roll of Democrat electors in the state of New York and will likely be casting her vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who will almost assuredly take New York state.

“I am worried that we’re not going to have a final conclusion though for a couple of days, if not longer, Clinton said.- READ MORE

