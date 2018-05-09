Hillary Clinton announces her intentions regarding a future presidential run

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has announced her intentions for future presidential runs: There won’t be any.

During an interview with New Zealand journalist Hilary Barry, Clinton announced that she will never again run for president.

In the TVNZ’s 1 News video, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Barry asked Clinton — who was featured to promote her 2017 book, “What Happened” — about the 2020 presidential election.

“As we look ahead to the next election, would you run again?” Barry asked Clinton.

Clinton answered that she would not be running again, but had some plans for the 2018 midterm elections.

“No, no,” Clinton revealed. “But I am going to be very active in this coming election, in 2018, because that will be the turning point.” – READ MORE

