Hillary Clinton aide says there’s a ‘Powerball range’ chance she’d run for president again

Philippe Reines, a longtime Hillary Clinton adviser, reiterated earlier comments Friday evening by saying that there is a possibility – albeit a slim one – that the former secretary of state would launch another campaign for president.

And if she were to run, Reines told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, he thinks she would win.

“I do. Everyone loves a comeback,” Reines said during an interview on “The Story” when asked whether he believed she’d be able to secure the White House.

But he also compared the likelihood of her running again to someone’s chances of winning the lottery.

“I’m not saying she’s going to run,” Reines said. “I think the odds are probably in the Powerball range.” – READ MORE