Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of ‘surrender’ over Russian election interference

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday claimed President Trump is not doing enough to prevent future election meddling by the Russians — even as Republicans fault the Obama administration for allowing the interference to continue during the 2016 race.

“I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming,” Clinton tweeted. “Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?”

Clinton drew attention to a Washington Post story about National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers saying the United States government is “taking steps” to combat the Russians interference “but we’re probably not doing enough.” – READ MORE

