Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of ‘surrender’ over Russian election interference
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday claimed President Trump is not doing enough to prevent future election meddling by the Russians — even as Republicans fault the Obama administration for allowing the interference to continue during the 2016 race.
“I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming,” Clinton tweeted. “Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?”
I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018
Clinton drew attention to a Washington Post story about National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers saying the United States government is “taking steps” to combat the Russians interference “but we’re probably not doing enough.” – READ MORE
