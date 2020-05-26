Hillary Celebrates Memorial Day By Lauding Cuomo’s ‘Responsible Decisions,’ Ignores Military

On Monday morning, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to celebrate Memorial Day, which honors the veterans who have fought for America, with a tweet that didn’t acknowledge their sacrifice but instead trumpeted her approval of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his “responsible decisions to keep people safe.”

Clinton wrote, “I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday, @Bill Clinton and I will be waving our flags at home.”

I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday. @BillClinton and I will be waving our flags at home. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oi2NAUT6R6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2020

Clinton’s laudatory salute to Cuomo flies in the face of harsh criticism of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in New York. – READ MORE

