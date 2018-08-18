Hillary Caught Again. New Report Reveals More Classified Emails on Unsecured Servers

Judicial Watch has released two batches of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that she sent and received using her unsecured, non-“state.gov” email.

The two documents from the U.S. Department of State — at 184 pages and 45 pagesrespectively — were obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a lawsuit filed in 2015.

The purpose of the lawsuit was to seek “All emails sent or received by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Secretary Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.”

Due to an order by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, the State Department must complete the processing of these documents no later than September 2, 2018.

The newly-released documents contain material classified as “confidential,” including negotiations between countries like Palestine and Israel, as well as the UK.. and Northern Ireland. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, Sarah Sanders announced President Trump revoked ex-CIA Chief John Brennan’s security clearance during a press briefing.

Philippe Reines, a nasty, foul-mouthed former advisor to Hillary Clinton lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday afternoon for revoking Brennan’s security clearance.

trump just revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. What a vindictive little bitch. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) August 15, 2018

You may remember Philippe Reines for previously attacking White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with the most profane, sexist language following the controversial personal attacks on Sanders at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Reines also attacked First Lady Melania Trump and the Trump family as being a “diseased clan” and having “rotten souls”. – READ MORE