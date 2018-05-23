True Pundit

Hillary Calls Herself a Champion of Women, Endorses White Male Over Female Candidate

In one of America’s most high-profile Democratic contests, an established male candidate is being taken on by a female challenger who is throwing orthodoxy to the winds.

So which candidate will be endorsed by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who has insisted that “misogyny” is one of the many reasons why she lost the election to President Donald Trump?

According to a new report in The New York Times,  Clinton will visit the New York State Democratic Convention on Wednesday to bestow her endorsement on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Cuomo faces a challenge from former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, who has aligned herself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. – READ MORE

