Hillary Calls Herself a Champion of Women, Endorses White Male Over Female Candidate

In one of America’s most high-profile Democratic contests, an established male candidate is being taken on by a female challenger who is throwing orthodoxy to the winds.

So which candidate will be endorsed by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who has insisted that “misogyny” is one of the many reasons why she lost the election to President Donald Trump?

According to a new report in The New York Times, Clinton will visit the New York State Democratic Convention on Wednesday to bestow her endorsement on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton reemerges from post-book tour silence to endorse perhaps the most establishment, Democratic machine gubernatorial candidate in the nation, Cuomo, after Sanders-inspired Our Revolution endorsed Nixon. https://t.co/HTOb6invOz — Alex Kotch 🔥 (@alexkotch) May 21, 2018

Interesting, while Hillary Clinton ran on being the first female President, she’s backing Andrew Cuomo over Cynthia Nixon – who’d become the first female governor in NY. It’s almost like Clinton used her gender as a marketing ploy and doesn’t actually care about progress 🤔 https://t.co/Y0e2zhP51L — David Doel (@daviddoel) May 21, 2018

Women, “will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl’,”

-Hillary Clinton “Vote for Andrew Cuomo and not ‘the girl'” -Also Hillary Clintonhttps://t.co/r5Btjs4Q8v — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 21, 2018

Cuomo faces a challenge from former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, who has aligned herself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. – READ MORE

