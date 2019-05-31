Hillary And Chelsea Clinton To Launch Feminist Production Company

The Obama-Netflix deal may pale in comparison to the media powerhouse Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have cooked up; a new production company focusing on stories by and about women.
With Bill Clinton seemingly uninvolved for obvious reasons, Hillary and Chelsea have reportedly been speaking with studios about financing a slew of surely riveting programming, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter who said that the discussions are still in their infancy.
The Clintons plan “to use film and television to influence culture and society now that Hillary Clinton is out of politics,” according to the report.
Hillary Clinton previously signed on to help produce a TV show with Steven Spielberg. That series, “The Woman’s Hour,” is an adaptation of a book about activists who fought to earn women the right to vote.
The Clintons are following in the footsteps of the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle created a production company, Higher Ground Productions, and have a deal at Netflix Inc. Their first slate of shows includes an adaptation of Michael Lewis’s book about federal bureaucracy, as well as a drama series about the world of fashion. –Bloomberg – READ MORE