Hillary And Chelsea Clinton To Launch Feminist Production Company

The Obama-Netflix deal may pale in comparison to the media powerhouse Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have cooked up; a new production company focusing on stories by and about women.

With Bill Clinton seemingly uninvolved for obvious reasons, Hillary and Chelsea have reportedly been speaking with studios about financing a slew of surely riveting programming, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter who said that the discussions are still in their infancy.

The Clintons plan “to use film and television to influence culture and society now that Hillary Clinton is out of politics,” according to the report.