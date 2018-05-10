Hillary Adviser Posts Perverted Tweet Targeting Don Jr.’s Sex Life

Former Hillary Clinton campaign adviser Philippe Reines, in a strange, disturbing tweet, attacked Donald Trump, Jr.’s sex life as the latter endures a divorce from his wife of 13 years.

Citing a Page Six story about the personal life of Vanessa Trump, Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Reines took a very personal shot at the president’s son.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr – Vanessa being with a Latin King must’ve driven you insanely jealous. The machismo, the passion. Tough act to follow. Did you wonder if she fantasized about Valentin Rivera when intimate with you? She did. Every time.https://t.co/HvRyWgjVfA — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 9, 2018

Reines has been in the news lately as well. The publication of journalist Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary” reveals the former Clinton adviser to be just as much a creep as he seems. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1