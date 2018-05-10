True Pundit

Hillary Adviser Posts Perverted Tweet Targeting Don Jr.’s Sex Life

Former Hillary Clinton campaign adviser Philippe Reines, in a strange, disturbing tweet, attacked Donald Trump, Jr.’s sex life as the latter endures a divorce from his wife of 13 years.

Citing a Page Six story about the personal life of Vanessa Trump, Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Reines took a very personal shot at the president’s son.

Reines has been in the news lately as well. The publication of journalist Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary” reveals the former Clinton adviser to be just as much a creep as he seems. – READ MORE

Hillary Adviser Attacks Don Jr.'s Sex Life on Twitter
Hillary Adviser Attacks Don Jr.’s Sex Life on Twitter

He's also been accused of sexual harassment. What is wrong with this guy and why did the Clinton campaign keep him around?

