‘HILLARY 2.0’: Ocasio-Cortez Speaks To Black Audience In Accent, Gets Accused Of Racism (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was accused of making patronizing and racist remarks on Friday when she used an accent to tell an audience of predominately black people that there is nothing wrong with them serving other people in low skilled jobs for their careers.

“This is what organizing looks like, this is what building power looks like, this is what changing the country looks like,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a southern accent while speaking at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in New York City.

“I’m proud to be a bartender, ain’t nothin wrong with that,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work.”

Ocasio-Cortez's comments immediately sparked outrage as many accused her of racism, noting that her accent while speaking to black people was similar to how two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would speak to black people — which was widely condemned as racist.