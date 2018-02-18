Hilarious Parody Video Depicts President Trump Getting Payback Against Trump-Hating U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn (VIDEO)

Lindsey Vonn is struggling at the Olympics.

Perhaps President Trump is behind her struggles. Expect a new mainstream media conspiracy blaming Trump for Vonn’s Olympic meltdown.

Or Vonn’s “Agony of Defeat,” as put to the video of Vinko Bogataj’s disastrous ski run in the 1970s. But adding a Trump touch so to speak.

You don’t represent the United States in the Olympics and then hammer the country’s president and White House with bird-brain political rants.

Perhaps Lindsey Vonn will learn a lesson.

Karma.

Vonn’s most recent melt down was days ago when she placed sixth in Super-G competition at the Olympics.

Neither Trump nor his golf clubs were in South Korea at the time, sources said.