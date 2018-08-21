    True Pundit

    Hilarious: James Woods Brutally Trolls Al Sharpton for Misspelling ‘Respect’

    The whole thing began on Sharpton’s weekly MSNBC show, which I believe is watched primarily by the production staff. Rev. Al, who somehow managed to find time out of his pastoral duties to prepare for the event, lambasted Trump for calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

    “I think you might’ve learned the lesson this week, sometimes the dog bites back with a book deal,” Sharpton said.

    “So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T.”

    (…)

    If MSNBC won’t acquiesce, however, James Woods has a better idea: Maybe Sharpton should be a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant:

    If you thought “The Apprentice” made for interesting viewing, this season of “The White House” is giving it a run for its money.

    In a fiery tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump called Manigault-Newman a “lowlife” and a “dog,” with the latter description sending the mainstream media into a collective tizzy.

    Actor James Woods, however, had a very different take. Responding to the controversy late Tuesday night, he pointed out that the word “dog” might be applied to Omarosa Manigault Newman after all.

    Classic James Woods.

