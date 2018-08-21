Hilarious: James Woods Brutally Trolls Al Sharpton for Misspelling ‘Respect’

The whole thing began on Sharpton’s weekly MSNBC show, which I believe is watched primarily by the production staff. Rev. Al, who somehow managed to find time out of his pastoral duties to prepare for the event, lambasted Trump for calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

“I think you might’ve learned the lesson this week, sometimes the dog bites back with a book deal,” Sharpton said.

“So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T.”

If MSNBC won’t acquiesce, however, James Woods has a better idea: Maybe Sharpton should be a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant:

If you thought “The Apprentice” made for interesting viewing, this season of “The White House” is giving it a run for its money.

In a fiery tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump called Manigault-Newman a “lowlife” and a “dog,” with the latter description sending the mainstream media into a collective tizzy.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Actor James Woods, however, had a very different take. Responding to the controversy late Tuesday night, he pointed out that the word “dog” might be applied to Omarosa Manigault Newman after all.

As you all know, I’m a stickler for using proper grammar and syntax. There has been much discussion in the past few days about a woman being called a “dog.” Fortunately Wikipedia elucidates the correct terminology in this regard (any etiquette involved is another matter)… pic.twitter.com/aBrznvHCLY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 15, 2018

