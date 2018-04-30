HIGHWAY TO HELL: Cardinal George Pell, Vatican Treasurer, Will Stand Trial For Sexual Abuse

Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell will face trial on charges of historical sexual abuse, a Melbourne magistrate announced on Tuesday.

While several of the more serious charges against Pell were dropped, Magistrate Belinda Wallington announced the cardinal would still be committed to trial.

The 76-year-old cardinal was facing multiple charges of historical sex assault offenses from a number of complainants. He has vigorously denied all charges.

The magistrate’s decision is still being read with the possibility of additional charges.

One of the country’s most senior Catholic figures, Pell arrived at Melbourne Magistrate’s Court early Tuesday, accompanied by his lead barrister, Robert Richter QC, as dozens of police sought to keep media and protesters at bay.

During a month-long committal hearing in March, dozens of witnesses including a number of accusers gave evidence against Pell.

Pell was charged last June and given leave by Pope Francis from the Vatican to contest the charges in his native country. He is the most senior figure in the Holy See to ever face criminal charges.

