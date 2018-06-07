‘Highly partisan’ Mueller team is trying hard to ‘frame’ Trump, Giuliani says in Israel

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators are trying “very, very hard to frame” President Trump in the “highly partisan” Russia probe, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani charged Wednesday in Israel.

The comments came as Giuliani, who has escalated his rhetoric against Mueller in recent days, spoke to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv.

“They are a group of 13 highly partisan Democrats that make up the Mueller team, excluding him — are trying very, very hard to frame him, to get him in trouble, when he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani, who caused a media eruption this week by claiming that President Trump “probably” has the legal power to pardon himself but that such a move would be practically “unthinkable,” suggested that Mueller’s team may not even recognize its bias.

“Now they may not know how to do it, they might not realize they are doing it, but they can’t emotionally come to grips with the fact that this whole thing of Russian collusion didn’t happen — that they are trying to invent theories of obstruction of justice,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1