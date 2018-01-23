High school wrestlers waterboarded freshman member, report says

Wrestlers at a Casper, Wyoming high school waterboarded a freshman member inside a locker room after a practice earlier this month, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The report did not name the victim or alleged attackers, but it painted a picture of an extreme hazing incident at Kelly Walsh High School.

The victim was reportedly invited into the locker room after being made fun of by fellow teammates, unnamed sources told the paper, according to Deadspin. The alleged victim refused to enter but eventually relented.

The victim reportedly entered the locker room and was “yanked” back and thrown on a bench,” the report, siting the unnamed source. “One kid held his legs, two other kids held his arms, they put a towel over his head and one kid said, “Let’s piss in his mouth.” – READ MORE

