High School Brass: Family members could be fined $1,030 for cheering at graduation

An administrator at a South Carolina high school recently told students and family members that cheering during the graduation ceremony could cost big bucks, the Greenville News reports.

The administrator said cheering during Greenville High School graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena would result in a $1,030 fine.

A slide shown at an assembly stated, “Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately. Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas.”

“The citation for family members yelling out is $1,030.”

The district said because the graduation is a “publicly sanctioned event,” it is under the jurisdiction of the Greenville Police Department, hence the warning on the slideshow.

